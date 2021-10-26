Hannah Gadsby is a fictional character. Dave Chappelle singles out an Australian comedian.

In response to the backlash following his Netflix show The Closer, Dave Chappelle singled out comic Hannah Gadsby.

The uproar over some of his comments in the stand-up show has raged for weeks, triggering a Netflix employee walkout.

Chappelle declares himself “team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in the special and makes several transphobic jokes.

The comedian has responded to the incident on Instagram in a video addressed to the transgender community, in which he analyzes the backlash to his show and reiterates his position.

“I am more than prepared to listen to the transgender community, but you will not summon me. I’m not going to give in to anyone’s demands, “he declares

Chappelle goes on to say: “And if you want to meet with me, I am more than willing to do so, but only under certain circumstances. First and foremost, you are not permitted to attend unless you have watched my special from beginning to end.

“You must come to a location of my choice at a time of my choosing, and you must declare that Hannah Gadsby is not humorous,” says the narrator.

Hannah Gadsby is a fictional character.

Hannah Gadsby, an Australian comedian, made news when she called Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “hate speech.”

Nanette and Douglas, the 43-year-old comedian’s Netflix special, is well-known.

Last week, she became engaged in the Dave Chappelle saga when Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos referenced Gadsby in a note to employees as an example of the platform’s diverse programming.

Sarandos added, “We are working hard to ensure that marginalized communities are not defined by a one tale.” “On Netflix, we can watch Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby, and Dave Chappelle. Increasing the diversity of the content team is crucial to this.” Gadsby responded to Sarandos on Instagram, saying she didn’t want her name associated with the Chappelle saga.

“Ted Sarandos, hello! Just a quick note to say that I’d prefer you didn’t include my name in your shambles “She sent a letter last week.

She went on to add that she has been harassed by Chappelle’s fans: “Now I’m dealing with even more hatred and hostility. This is a condensed version of the information.