Halyna Hutchins’ GoFundMe campaign raised 20 times its original goal.

Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust on Thursday, and a GoFundMe set up for her has raised 20 times its goal.

Following the loss of the 42-year-old mother of one, the fundraising hopes to provide financial assistance to the Hutchins family.

It raised more than $120,000 in the first 24 hours of its introduction on Saturday, with an additional $80,000 added on Sunday, bringing the total raised to $20,000.

On Monday, shortly after 3 a.m. ET, it surpassed the $200,000 threshold.

The fundraisers’ designers said, “Local 600 mourns the demise of Halyna Hutchins, a Director of Photography who died from injuries received on the set of Rust in New Mexico on Thursday, October 21.”

“Halyna is survived by her 9-year-old son and her husband, Matthew. Local 600 has set up a GoFundMe campaign in Halyna’s honor to assist gather finances for her family during this difficult time. If you are able, please consider making a donation.” Her husband Matthew Hutchins and their 9-year-old son Andros recall Halyna Hutchins.

“I am not going to be able to comment on the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now,” Matthew Hutchins told Insider on Friday, “but I appreciate that everyone has been extremely empathetic.”

“I believe we will need some time before we can truly summarize her life in a way that is easy to express,” says the author.

The awful fatal shooting has left Hollywood reeling.

The incident was described as “extremely horrifying” by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

“I’m baffled as to how this could have happened. He tweeted, “Such a horrible loss of such a talented guy.”

“Real bullets should never be anywhere near a set,” Feig later tweeted.

“Gun safety is always a primary consideration on sets, and weapons are required to be plugged.” Genuine bullets should never be used in a set. To avert any further tragedy, we should now prohibit the use of blanks and instead utilize muzzle flashes in post,” he stated.

Baldwin has previously voiced his astonishment and anguish at the tragedy, and his forthcoming projects have been canceled.

“There are no words to express my astonishment and sadness regarding the awful,” the actor tweeted on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.