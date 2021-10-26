Halloween Skeleton Cat’s Hilarious Reaction Cat has been seen over 48 million times.

After a meeting with their owner’s frighteningly spectacular Halloween decorations, a black and white cat had the scare of its life.

bhtyler98 revealed the cat’s comically scared reaction to TikTok in a video that has now received 48 million views. It’s available to watch online.

Cats are said to be born with nine lives, which is fortunate given the shock this cat had after encountering what can only be described as a faux cat skeleton.

According to the appearances, the decorating was a little too near to the bone for this particular feline—in every sense of the word.

The cat can be seen approaching the mock skeleton with caution before stopping and stretching out with their right paw to touch the decoration in the video.

However, they are in for an unpleasant surprise.

The model’s eyes begin to radiate a bright red glow, and the cat skeleton’s mouth opens, releasing a loud “meow!”

As the film nears its conclusion, that combination is enough to drive the scaredy-cat running for the door.

In response to the video, fellow TikToker KK2YYY believed the cat was solely to fault. “Why do cats feel the need to touch everything?” they wondered.

The decoration, according to Richard E Hewitt Jr, was a little too lifelike for the fearsome cat. “Really? I’m you from the future?” “Meow!!!” he exclaimed. GreyCar1111 praised the video, saying, “Hilarious!” We must have seen it five times.” original sound – user4739460964044 @bhtyler98#catsoftiktok Other cat lovers, on the other hand, were less impressed. “Do you guys actually believe scaring a cat on purpose is funny?” asked ball.loverofficial, while RiGirl1974 called the video “mean.” Taira. “That’s abuse,” Martine concurred, writing. Many followers, however, recognized the humor in it, with Melj.143 commenting, “That’s really cruel. Please do it again.” While some people seem to like these kinds of feline scares, professionals advise avoiding them if you have a cat.

According to VetStreet’s Mikkel Becker, it’s critical to “minimize alarming threats” whenever feasible.

"Keep your cat's daily schedule as normal as possible," he advised. "For example, keep to their typical feeding and play times."