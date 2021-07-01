Half of Americans are concerned about a new COVID outbreak ahead of July 4th celebrations, according to a poll.

According to a new poll done by the Marist Poll in collaboration with NPR and PBS NewsHour of 1,115 persons in the United States aged 18 and over, 50 percent of Americans “express anxiety about the prospect of a fresh wave of the coronavirus.”

From June 22 to 29, a phone poll was held. It had a 3.7 percentage point margin of error.

“Barring another wave of COVID-19, Americans are focused on the economic recovery, getting back to work, and having their lives return to normal,” said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, on Thursday.

According to the survey, nearly half of those polled (48%) believe it will take at least six months “to return to normal” after the epidemic, which is down from 74 percent in April.

Just under a third (27%) of those polled say life will return to normal in less than a year, up from 15% in the previous poll, while 12% believe “life has already returned to normal.”

According to the survey, while the majority of people eat out (78%) and visit family and friends who haven’t been vaccinated (75%), “Americans are not as likely to join in larger gatherings.”

According to the research, the majority of people do not go to bars (69 percent), live concerts or athletic events (65 percent), or attend in-person religious services (54 percent).

“Americans are split on whether to travel by airline, train, or shared transportation (50 percent yes, 50 percent no),” according to the report.

While the majority of individuals asked (70 percent) said they don’t have children under the age of 18, the poll found that “80% of parents say they are sending or are ready to send their children to in-person school or daycare.”

Concerns about the Delta Variant are growing.

Concerns over the Delta variant’s proliferation in the United States have cast a pall over the impending July 4th celebrations.

According to CNN, the Delta form is the "most transmissible" of the known varieties.