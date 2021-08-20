‘Hail Satan,’ a clip of Devil Worshippers interrupts a TV news broadcast.

This week, Australian television viewers were treated to a devilish surprise when a news broadcast abruptly transitioned to footage from a satanic ceremony.

The event occurred during a program on ABC’s nightly news broadcast on the introduction of a new law that might result in people receiving prison sentences for injuring police animals.

The feed abruptly cut to a brief clip of three people on a stage next to an illuminated upside-down crucifix just as the section was about to end.

Two of the three were clad in robes and stood up, while the third sat in front of what appeared to be a piano.

In the video, one of the robed guys, who is clad totally in black, raises his hands, as the words “welcome Satan” can be heard.

The show cut back to news anchor Yvonne Yong, who seemed to be aware of the mix-up despite maintaining a straight face.

She moved on to the following news item after a little delay.

The incident was picked up by ABC’s Mediawatch account on Twitter, which published the video with the caption “ABC’s satanic slip-up.” “What was going on here?” I wondered.

The video has been seen over 159,000 times on social media as of this writing.

ABC’s demonic gaffe. So, what exactly was going on here? pic.twitter.com/D1dWfjOYhM @abcnews

19 August 2021 — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch)

So yet, ABC TV has been unable to provide an explanation for what occurred.

According to Insider, the clip used in the television show was taken from a Facebook video posted by the Noosa Temple of Satan, an Australian Devil worship group.

The film that was unintentionally shown on ABC TV comes from a Facebook live stream that the group did on October 30. Around the eight-minute mark of the video, which can be viewed here, it may be seen.

The Noosa Temple of Satan responded to the clip’s unexpected inclusion in a Facebook post, sharing a link to the ABC Mediawatch tweet and writing, “Our hero…”

