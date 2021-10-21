Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband: Who Is He? You Should Know Everything There Is To Know About Their Relationship.

Sex, Love, and Goop, a series about relationships and intimacy, marks Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to Netflix.

The actress has had a few high-profile romances, but who is her husband? She previously starred in The Goop Lab, a six-part Netflix documentary about her wellness enterprise.

This is all we know about her relationship so far.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband: Who Is He?

Brad Falchuk, a 50-year-old television writer, director, and producer, is Paltrow’s husband.

He is the second man she has married. She formerly married Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, with whom she had two teenage children.

Glee, American Horror Story, and Scream Queens are among Falchuk’s most well-known credits. He is also the father of two children from a prior relationship.

