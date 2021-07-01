Gwen Berry’s National Anthem Protest Is ‘Disgusting,’ Says Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner has slammed hammer thrower Gwen Berry for protesting the national anthem while competing in the United States Olympic track and field trials.

Berry made an impromptu protest as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began playing after she won a bronze medal at the Olympic trials in Oregon on Saturday, sealing her spot in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Berry turned away from the flag to face the crowd while standing on a podium beside winner DeAnna Price and silver medalist Brooke Andersen, who both had their hands over their hearts. As the song ended, the 31-year-old athlete covered her head with a black T-shirt bearing the words “Activist Athlete.”

“They claimed they were going to play it before we walked out, then they played it when we were out there,” Berry, who has long spoken out against institutional racism, later stated of her anthem protest. But I’m not going to talk about the national anthem because it’s irrelevant. The anthem does not represent me. It’s never happened.”

After host Eric Bolling questioned Jenner for her thoughts on the subject during an appearance on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, she slammed Berry’s behavior.

Jenner, who won the decathlon event in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, said on Wednesday, “Honestly, it’s awful.” “This country, this state, I adore.

“In 1976, I was the first person to place an American flag at the finish line, and I’m really pleased of that because I love my country. I’m proud that my country allowed me to develop into the person I am today.”

The reality TV star said, “I don’t appreciate political statements on the podium.” “We shouldn’t do that. This is the greatest gathering of people and countries in the world. Over 200 countries will be at the Olympic Games—there’s 150-something countries in the U.N. And it has such potential for good. Don’t destroy it.”

Jenner, who is running for governor of California, then took a swipe at Berry's athletic prowess, as she added: "To be honest with you, we don't have a worry in the world that she'll be on the podium there, because she got third.