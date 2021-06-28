Guzmán and Ander Could Return in ‘Elite’ Season 5 in a Variety of Ways

Elite season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix, and fans have been binge-watching the Spanish adolescent drama since it premiered in mid-June. Following the departure of several of the show’s original cast members at the end of Elite season 3, the new series featured some new characters. Fans were not expecting Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and Ander (Arón Piper), two Elite originals, to leave their peers behind.

Ander and Guzmán’s relationship was put to the test throughout Season 4.

Ander was the driving force behind not only reconciling with long-term partner Omar (Omar Ayuso), but also opening up their relationship to the new kid on the block, Patrick Blanco Commerford (Manu Ros).

After several passionate threesomes, it became evident that Ander and Patrick shared a deeper bond, jeopardizing his relationship with Omar, the person he cared about the most.

Guzmán, on the other hand, was having trouble maintaining his long-distance relationship with girlfriend Nadia (Mina El Hammani).

Nadia traveled to New York on a scholarship to study at Columbia University at the end of season 3, and the distance between them was too much for their relationship to handle.

Guzmán set his sights on new girl Ari (Carla Daz) after calling it split with Nadia. The two started dating right once, but Ari’s actual feelings were for Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), leaving Guzmán feeling rejected and lonely.

Despite their different heartbreaks, Guzmán and Ander’s lives were not all doom and gloom. Ander and Omar were able to save their romance, much to the satisfaction of Elite fans all over the world.

Things took a bittersweet turn when Omar insisted that they put their romance on hold so that Ander may pursue his goal of traveling. In brief, they agreed to see other people and try to resume their relationship after Ander returned to Spain.

It was no surprise Ander was joined by Guzmán, who is now technically a killer on the run after he killed seedy businessman Armando in the series finale.

Actors Miguel Bernardeau and Arón Piper have not yet confirmed their exit, or their return to Elite season 5 , which has already been given the green light by. This is a brief summary.