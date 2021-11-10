Guys Test Period Cramp Simulator in Viral TikTok: “I’m Shaking Over Here”

In a TikTok video with 1.5 million views, a group of pals tried out a gadget that allegedly simulates period cramps, and it was evident that some weren’t prepared for the misery.

Before his personal experience, DJ, a member of the friend group that broadcasts under the TikTok account benztraphouse, stated, “I’m not going to lie, I’m shaking over here.”

The friend group had an opportunity to feel what menstruation cramps were like through the machine one by one. While the majority of the ladies in the group were unaffected, with one even claiming that the pain produced by the machine was not as awful as what she goes through on a regular basis, it wasn’t so simple for their male counterparts.

“Is it meant to hurt like that?” Josh, another group member, inquired. “It’s piercing my skin! So, what do I do now?” They discussed how the agony spread throughout their bodies, including their backs, knees, and legs. When it was DJ’s turn to put the device to the test, he collapsed from the pain.

Some people use a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) machine to simulate menstrual symptoms. TENS machines are commonly used to treat pain by suppressing or modifying an individual’s experience of pain by delivering electrical impulses on the skin’s surface, according to Cleveland Clinic. Osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and low back pain are among the conditions that the machine can help with.

Menstruating women may feel a variety of symptoms during their period, in addition to abdominal cramps and pain. Other symptoms include lower back pain, food cravings, headaches, and exhaustion, according to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

One TikTok user noted, “The adage ‘women are built with suffering, guys have to go and search it out’ has never rung more true.”

Some commenters suggested that the experience be made “mandatory” for men.

“Please consider what I’m saying. Let’s get [policymakers]to do this so that women can get time off or benefits for going through this misery every month while still working “TikToker penned an article.

Another quipped that they should have worked and cleaned the house while wearing the equipment for a week.

“However, when you have to visualize that suffering for HOURS on end without stopping, you start to doubt your sanity,” one individual commented.

