Guy Georges: Who Is He, Where Is He Now, and Is He Still Alive?

The Women and the Murderer (also known as Les Femmes et l’Assassin) is now available on Netflix to stream and download. The true-crime film follows the arrest of serial killer Guy Georges through the eyes of a police chief and a victim’s mother, who worked tirelessly to apprehend him. This website includes all the information you need regarding the case, the killer Guy Georges, and his current whereabouts.

Guy Georges: Who Is He?

Guy Georges is a convicted serial killer from the French town of Vitry-le-François.

Georges Rampillon was born Guy Rampillon on October 15, 1962, and grew up in the French foster care system, where he was in and out of trouble throughout his childhood.

Between 1991 and 1997, Georges went on a murderous spree in his senior years. He was found guilty of the murders of seven women.

His victims were raped, tortured, and murdered in Paris’s Bastille area, earning him the moniker “Beast of Bastille.”

According to Crime & Investigation, Georges also assaulted at least 13 other women, including attempting to strangle his adoptive sisters Roselyne in 1976 and Christiane in 1978 when he was barely a teenager.

Georges was taken back into foster care as a result of the attacks on his adopted sisters. Georges committed his first assault in his late teens, in February 1979. He attempted to strangle Pascale C., but she managed to elude him. Police arrested him, but he was released a week later.

Details about the crime and the investigation George’s homicidal tendencies didn’t end there. They were only getting worse. He attacked Jocelyne S and Roselyne C in two separate incidents in May 1980, stabbing the latter in the face. Both girls were unharmed, and Georges was apprehended.

He served a one-year sentence in an Angers jail and then committed petty crimes in and around Paris after his release.

Georges committed his first rape in 1981. He assaulted, raped, and stabbed his next-door neighbor Nathalie C., but she survived the ordeal. He attacked Violette K. again in June 1982, but she managed to flee. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after that.

He assaulted Pascale N. after his parole in February 1984, rapping and stabbing her, but she survived and called authorities. He was given a sentence. This is a condensed version of the information.