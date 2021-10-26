Gus Johnson expresses his regret after learning about his ex-girlfriend Abelina Sabrina’s pregnancy.

After his former girlfriend, Abelina Sabrina, recounted her experience with a life-threatening pregnancy, Gus Johnson apologized and claimed he was “truly sorry.”

The 26-year-old YouTuber and comedian offered the public apology just days after Sabrina, another renowned YouTuber, published a lengthy video about her ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside the womb, usually in a fallopian tube.

Sabrina, 27, did not reveal the identity of the father, but she did state she had to go through the ordeal without their help.

She claimed that her partner told her at the time that if she continued the pregnancy, she would resent her and their unborn child.

Sabrina mentioned in her video that when it was discovered that her pregnancy was irregular, she had to have surgery right away.

She eventually lost her baby due to the ectopic pregnancy; she also came dangerously near to death during the process.

She explained, “They were amazed I wasn’t dead.” “And if I didn’t undergo surgery right away, I’d definitely die.” Many people have criticized Johnson after seeing the video, which has been viewed over 200,000 times since it was posted on Friday.

On Monday, Johnson issued a written apology on Twitter.

Johnson began his apology by saying, “I’m aware of a recent video that calls out some actions that I’m not proud of, and I want to apologize.”

He stated he and Sabrina were “young and not nearly prepared to deal with all the reality of a long-term and severe medical issue,” and that the “circumstances were exceedingly challenging and complicated for both.”

Johnson claimed he’s received counseling and therapy since then to help him recognize his “weaknesses.”

“I’m totally aware that I made a mistake, and I wish I could go back in time and change how I reacted and acted. I’ve come a long way since then, and I wish I’d known then what I know now “Added he.

“I will continue to learn and grow as a person every day,” she says.

Johnson also revealed that he will be taking some time off.