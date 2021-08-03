Guru Jagat: Who Was He? At the age of 41, a well-known yoga instructor passed away.

Guru Jagat, the founder of the popular Kundalini yoga studio, died at the age of 41. After apparently suffering a pulmonary embolism following ankle surgery, the prominent yoga instructor died on Sunday in Los Angeles.

With seven campuses around the world, Jagat developed the RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology. “Guru Jagat left her body on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 9:07pm PDT in Los Angeles,” the Institute wrote on Instagram. Her family and her teacher were all around her. Her legacy will leave an indelible mark on us.”

Katie Griggs gave birth to Jagat in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is said to have studied under Yogi Bhajan, the man who brought Kundalini yoga to the United States, and was given the Sanskrit name “bearer of light to the universe,” though she later denied ever seeing him.

In 2013, she created the first RA MA studio in Venice Beach, California, where she attracted celebrity fans such as Kate Hudson and Alicia Keys.

In a 2019 interview with Women’s Wear Daily, she described herself as a “serial entrepreneur” after expanding the RA MA Institute across California, New York, and Mallorca, Spain; authoring the book Invincible Living; hosting her own podcast Reality Riffing; and launching her own fashion line Guru Jagat Collection.

Her partner, motivational speaker John Whineland, survives her.

RA MA Institute has commemorated her passing with 17 days of Akal chanting, which will last until August 17. This is thought to help guide the leaving soul as it exits the earthy sphere in Kundalini exercise.

What is Kundalini yoga and how does it work?

Yoga’s origins are unknown, but Yogi Bhajan, a Pakistani yoga teacher who is credited with introducing Kundalini to the United States in the 1960s, popularized the discipline.

Kundalini energy is described as energy that lies at the base of your spine like a coiled snake, and it is a more spiritual kind of yoga. Chanting, singing, breathing exercises, and repetition of certain yoga postures are supposed to be used in this practice to activate this energy.

The introductory chant, pranayama, kriya, relaxation, meditation, and the closing chant are the six main components.

Pranayama is a set of breathing exercises and spine-stretching movements that assist you practice breath control while doing kriya. This is a condensed version of the information.