Gun-machine Kelly denies being booed and accuses the media of lying.

Following reports that he was booed heavily during his appearance at a music event over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly has accused the media of lying.

The pop-punk singer, whose actual name is Richard Colson Baker, played at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, and footage of him being booed by the audience has surfaced.

According to Rolling Stone, MGK was “relentlessly booed” at the concert after making harsh remarks about Slipknot at Chicago’s Riot Fest last weekend.

The singer/rapper of “Forget Me Too” went on a rant against the metal band, infuriating several of their followers, who got their retaliation at Louder Than Life.

“Hey, you know what I’m very glad I’m not doing right now? Being 50 years old and speaking s*** on a f****** stage while wearing a f****** strange mask.”

Kelly’s remarks come during an ongoing conflict with Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, who appeared to make a reference to Kelly in a recent podcast.

Although Taylor did not specifically mention Kelly on Cutter’s Rockcast, he did say, “I dislike all new rock for the most part.” I despise performers who have failed in one genre and switched to rock, and I believe he is aware of this. But that is an other story.” (according to NME)

MGK was also challenged by two festival-goers who stormed the front barricade when he made his way down to the photo pit during his set.

Security is seen breaking up what appears to be a brawl.

MGK, on the other hand, has rejected accusations that he was continuously booed, accusing the media of lying about it and claiming that only a tiny number of individuals behaved in this manner.

On Saturday, MGK tweeted, “I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all I saw was 20,000 great fans at the festival chanting every word and 20 angry ones,” after sharing a fan’s video of the audience singing along to one of his songs.

