Guillermo Daz: Who Is He? Nine Interesting Facts About the Star of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Sergeant Bill Brewster, a narcotics task force member working alongside the Organized Crime Control Bureau and Detective Elliot Stabler, has joined the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime (played by Christopher Meloni). This website offers all you need to know about Daz when Season 2 premieres on NBC.

Guillermo Daz: Nine Interesting Facts

Guillermo Daz starred in a number of major films in the 1990s.

Daz made his acting debut in Boaz Yakin’s Fresh, opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Giancarlo Esposito, as Spike.

He went on to appear in Half-Baked and 200 Cigarettes, both of which he co-starred in with Dave Chappelle.

Stonewall, Girls Town, I’m Not Rappaport, In Too Deep, I Think I Do, High School High, and Freeway are among his other 1990s film credits.

Guillermo Daz has made a number of guest appearances on television.

Daz is best known for his role as Diego “Huck” Muoz in the Shonda Rhimes show Scandal, but he has also been in Chappelle’s Show, Mercy, and Weeds in multi-episode roles.

ER, The Sopranos, Broad City, and Girls—as well as Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit—have all included him as a guest star.

Guillermo Daz has a role as a drag queen in the past.

Daz starred as La Miranda, a drag queen, in Nigel Finch’s 1995 film Stonewall, a fictionalized portrayal of the days leading up to the Stonewall uprising in New York City on June 28, 1969, which was one of the events that sparked the current LGBT rights movement in the United States.

Guillermo Daz is no stranger to portraying goons and gangsters.

In 1996, Daz starred in High School High as the extravagantly named gangster Paco de la Vega al Camino Cordoba Jose Cuervo Sanchez Rodriguez Jr. In the same year, he starred in Freeway as Flacco, a gang member.

Daz first appeared in Weeds in 2007 as Guillermo Garca Gómez, a drug dealer/trafficker.

He also starred opposite Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan, and Kevin Pollak in Kevin Smith’s 2010 film Cop Out as a Latino thug.

“I [used to worry]but not really anymore,” Daz told The A.V. Club on his fear of being typecast. Now I’m just thankful that I have a job. I make an effort to make everything unique.”

Guillermo Daz was involved in a. This is a condensed version of the information.