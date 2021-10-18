Guests at a ‘Squid Game’–themed wedding play ‘Red Light, Green Light.’

A video has surfaced of a group of wedding guests playing the “Red Light, Green Light” game made popular by Netflix’s blockbuster show Squid Game.

Guests can be seen standing immobile in and around a dance floor in a video provided to TikTok by Itz Dzifa, as several other guests acting as guards check on their condition. The video can be seen here.

The squid game has been elevated to a new level. "Red Light, Green Light" has competitors move towards an eerie-looking "Murdering Doll" when they hear the words "green light" on the show. They must, however, come to a complete stop when the doll yells "red light." They are shot dead if the doll notices them moving.

The version being played on the viral footage is clearly influenced by the Netflix series “Statues,” “Grandma’s Footsteps,” or “Peep Behind the Curtain,” a violent parody on the playground game known to many as “Statues,” “Grandma’s Footsteps,” or “Peep Behind the Curtain.”

One of those inspecting the immobile visitors is costumed almost identically to the “Murdering Doll” who leads the game on the show, and the clip also shows three guys dressed as members of the Red Guard, who also appear on the show.

Fans have flocked to TikTok to compliment their innovative fun, with the video demonstrating their outstanding efforts having been seen over 750,000 times.

Adeolajeks called the video “incredible,” and Keekeehare 307 agreed that everyone involved put in a “amazing” effort.

“Okay so now I think I have to watch this show because everyone is in on it except me,” CallMeZolo said, while TikTokScreen spoke for the uninformed, stating, “Okay so now I guess I have to watch this program because everyone is in on it except me.”

However, there were some skeptics, such Ssum one, who wrote, “This theme isn’t going to age well.” “Not during a wedding, please,” Abena Oduro said. @itz dzifa Its Dzifa’s response to @kvngvinci’s original sound The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with misslenalo dubbing it “next level Squid Game.” itz dzifa has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The popularity of Squid Game has already transcended the tiny screen. It is already one of the most watched television shows on Netflix.