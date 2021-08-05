Guest Hosts on ‘Jeopardy!’ With the Highest TV Ratings So Far

Among a long list of famous guest hosts on Jeopardy!, the numbers are now being tallied to see who was the most popular with viewers.

Following the death of iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in November 2020, producers have been looking for a replacement permanent host, with a number of celebrities stepping in to audition for the role—or simply fill in for a few days.

And now it’s been revealed that Ken Jennings, the show’s most successful contestant of all time, was also a ratings hit, with a 6.1 audience share during his six-week run in January, according to Next TV.

Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, maintained a 5.9 for his two weeks on the quiz program, following Jennings in dates and numbers.

When new host Katie Couric took over in March, the first of her two weeks was the most successful, with a peak of 5.6.

When Dr. Mehmet Oz guest-hosted from the week ending March 28, the decreasing trend continued, with his ratings peaking at 5.2.

The ratings for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers improved in April, with the first of his two weeks bringing in a 5.6. For each of his two weeks in May, Bill Whitaker maintained a constant 5.2.

When Anderson Cooper, Buzzy Cohen, and Mayim Bialik took over the show for two weeks each in April, May, and June, the ratings reached a high of 5.1.

Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s scores dropped, with both of them hitting a peak of 4.9 and a low of 4.7 over their two-week tenure.

When George Stephanopoulos and his Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts each hosted for one week, they each received 4.8 and 4.7 million viewers.

The numbers for more recent guest host LeVar Burton are yet to be disclosed. When David Faber’s current contract expires, sportscaster Joe Buck will take over.

The figures were based on Nielsen Media Research’s live-plus-same-day national household ratings. The ratings are influenced by a number of things, including preemptions and the Tokyo Olympics, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Variety reported on Wednesday that Mike Richards and Sony Pictures Television are in “advanced negotiations.” This is a condensed version of the information.