‘Grow up,’ says the internet to a man who refuses to accept driving lessons from his girlfriend.

The internet has chastised a man for refusing to accept driving lessons from his girlfriend in a now-viral article.

The 26-year-old man said that his girlfriend paid for him to take private driving lessons because he doesn't know how to drive on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" thread on Thursday under the username u/throwawaydrivingl7.

“I was never trained to drive,” he added, “and it’s not really essential because I can Uber, take the bus, or have my partner drive.”

“She’s volunteered to teach me to drive before,” he said, “but I decline since I’m not really interested in learning because I don’t plan on purchasing a car because they’re so expensive.”

According to AAA, the average cost of owning a new vehicle is $9,282 per year. The annual cost of new vehicle ownership was calculated using registration fees, insurance expenses, maintenance costs, and fuel prices.

“A lot of them are costs that many drivers certainly don’t consider,” said John Nielsen, managing director of AAA’s Automotive Engineering and Repair division. “However, they do mount up with time.” Annual costs, of course, vary based on the make and model of the vehicle. Small sedans have the “lowest average yearly ownership expenses of $7,114,” according to AAA, while hybrids are second at $7,736.

Half-ton pickup vehicles, on the other hand, cost an average of $10,839.

To save money, AAA advises potential automobile buyers to acquire “gently used” vehicles and take out the “shortest loan term [they]can afford.”

Despite the fact that the man didn’t want to learn to drive, his fiancée spent “several hundred dollars” on individual driving lessons for him as a birthday present. Of course, he despised the present.

“I told her again that I dislike driving and that it seemed like an impersonal gift because I don’t want my license or a car, so why would I want this?” He stated, “I felt like she didn’t even know who I was.”

He requested a refund for the classes so that she might spend the money on something else, but the lessons were non-refundable.

