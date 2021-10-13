Groom was tragically killed just days before marrying the ‘Love of His Life.’

A Washington man was just days away from marrying when he was fatally struck by a car in a sad event.

Christopher Goles, 47, of Redmond, was set to marry “the love of his life,” Shiloh Shuman, on Saturday, October 2, according to an obituary published by his family on the Hennessey Valley Funeral Home and Crematory website, as reported by the Spokesman-Review on Tuesday.

On September 29, Goles was killed by an automobile while waiting for a tow truck near Spokane International Airport. He’d arrived in Spokane to finalize the details of his wedding, which would take place later that week.

Goles was a gifted athlete with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington and an MBA from the University of Colorado, according to his obituary.

Goles and Shuman were described in the obituary as “partners and best friends” who had “created a beautiful life” together.

“Shiloh was Chris’ life’s love, and his family finds solace in knowing he died full of love, pleasure, and anticipation,” the statement reads.

Goles was struck by an oncoming Subaru while attempting to cross West Westbow Boulevard on foot to meet a tow truck driver, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Goles’ Honda SUV had been in a separate one-vehicle accident on Westbow and South Spotted Road. When the accident happened, he had summoned a tow truck and was crossing the road on foot to meet him.

The Subaru driver informed the sheriff’s office that he “didn’t have time to react” before colliding with Goles. Following the directions of a Spokane Regional Communications 911 dispatcher, he pulled over and began giving CPR.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene shortly after to take over, but despite their best attempts, Goles died soon after.

The driver of the Subaru that was involved in the accident stayed at the site and agreed to be tested for impairment by a drug recognition specialist.

The motorist did not appear to be impaired, according to the assessment. He also agreed to give a blood sample for additional testing on his own volition. The driver was not charged as a result of the incident.

