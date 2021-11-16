‘Grinch Core Aesthetic,’ according to Harry Styles’ green outfit.

Harry Styles is no stranger to colorful clothes, having worn a variety of them throughout his career as a popstar-turned-actor.

The 27-year-old has never been hesitant to push the boundaries of fashion with feather boas, velvet, leather, lace, pearls, and vibrant prints—think clashing stripes and polka dots.

And his recent shot with Dazed magazine didn’t disappoint, with the former One Direction member gracing the cover in purple trousers and a peek-a-boo top while riding a motorcycle.

The whole shoot for the winter 2021 issue was released on their website, and it comprised another 11 ensembles styled by Ibrahim Kamara, ranging from corsets to dresses, as well as a top hat and a woolen long-john suit.

Styles was dressed in what appears to be a green two-piece, with hefty sleeves and a hood-like collar, and the fluffy material boasted thick sleeves and a hood-like collar, which has set the internet ablaze.

The outfit was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti and is said to be from the Jean Paul Gaultier archive, including Miscreants satin gloves, Ibkamaras Studios polka-dot stockings, and Comme Des Garcons Plus leather kitten heels.

Fans, on the other hand, summed up the look in two words: Grinch.

pic.twitter.com/CQgWnzuA7u

November 15, 2021 — Nathan (@heavyinmymind)

Nathan, who goes by the handle @heavyinmymind, posted a photo of Syles’ vibrant clothing to Twitter on Monday, captioning it, “What is this…”

The post received over 4,000 likes and hundreds of retweets, with some comparing Styles’ appearance to Kermit the Frog, brussels sprouts, The Green Goblin, and even a grasshopper.

But the most striking resemblance was to Dr. Seuss’ animated figure, as @Excalibhr tweeted: “Ate the Grinch…”

“Grinch core aesthetic,” said @Kirbysaurusrex, while Sabine A. wondered, “Did he skin the Grinch?”

pic.twitter.com/lMApKltp9I

November 16, 2021 — Sherri (@mojoandjasper)

pic.twitter.com/GqiipKNXo7 Same vigour pic.twitter.com/GqiipKNXo7

November 15, 2021 — Kara Kalifornia (@karakalifornia)

“What Grinch is this?” Youngindigo wondered. “How The Grinch Slayed Christmas,” Justin joked, while N!cki added, “Grinch after receiving that monthly payment.” “Why did he kill the Grinch after he had finally turned his life around? H*rry Styles is the true villain “Rebecca is the CEO of Echo’s hysteria. This is a condensed version of the information.