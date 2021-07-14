Grimes Discusses Her Politics and Claims She Was Never a “Avowed Communist” Grimes Discusses Her Politics and Claims She Was Never a “Avowed Communist”

Grimes outlined some of her controversial beliefs on AI and communism in a video she made to TikTok last month. The video sparked heated debate, outrage, and widespread media attention, with many criticizing her apparent shift in politics over the years.

Now, the musician has released a new video in an attempt to “set the record straight” on misinterpretations of her political views and sense of humour.

In her first video, the Canadian singer, who is also known for her relationship with Tesla billionaire and space enthusiast Elon Musk, suggested that “A.I is actually the fastest path to communism”—a notion that many pointed out has already been theorized by others, such as Aaron Bastani in his 2018 book, Fully Automated Luxury Communism.

Viewers remarked that her interpretation of communism and artificial intelligence was off the mark, especially given that communism, by definition, necessitates wealth redistribution—a reality that appears comically at odds with her own position as the spouse of one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Furthermore, fans were irritated with Grimes for appearing to leave the alleged socialist beliefs of her youth, with some citing an image from her high school yearbook in which she references Joseph Stalin.

What did Grimes say in her yearbook about Stalin? pic.twitter.com/e07tbOSG68

February 21, 2020 — biri (@lesinema)

Grimes addressed some of the controversies in her follow-up video, which was released on Tuesday, by clarifying the background of the now-viral yearbook photo.

“I’m sure many of you guys have observed the online narrative that I used to be an avowed communist and that I have betrayed the comrades, as it were,” she says, the yearbook portrait behind her. Grimes’ senior quotation, ascribed to Joseph Stalin, states, “Gaiety is the most prominent quality of the soviet unity [sic].”

Grimes goes on to say that she was “really, very infatuated with the Soviet Union in high school,” and that she intended to use the quote as a criticism of her school’s management rather than a political statement.

When a new administrator took over when Grimes was in Year 11, the school painted over murals on the campus and expelled several of the so-called "worst" kids, according to Grimes.