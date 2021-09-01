Gregg Leakes, the husband of reality star NeNe Leakes, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Gregg Leakes, the husband of reality TV star NeNe Leakes, died on Wednesday at the age of 66 after a long battle with colon cancer.

In 1997, Leakes married NeNe Leakes, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, before divorcing in 2010. In 2013, they married again.

Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina, and Brentt Leakes are his six children. He was also the stepfather of NeNe’s son, Bryson, from a previous relationship.

Ernest Dukes, Leakes’ publicist, issued a statement in response to the revelation.

“Today, the Leakes family is in excruciating anguish as a result of a broken heart. Gregg Leakes passed away quietly in his home, accompanied by all of his children, very close loved ones, and wife NeNe Leakes, after a lengthy fight with cancer,” Dukes wrote. “We respectfully request that you pray for peace and strength for their family, and that you allow them to grieve privately during this extremely difficult time.”

Gregg was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and NeNe revealed in May 2019 that he was cancer-free. She announced this past summer that his cancer had returned.

In late August, Leakes posted a video on social media in which she alluded to her husband’s deteriorating health. “My hubby is moving to the other side,” NeNe stated in a video to customers at her Atlanta club The Linnethia Lounge.

