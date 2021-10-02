Greg Williams, a celebrity photographer, discusses the art of the candid shot.

“I don’t think of my subjects as celebrities; I think of them as artists, and my photography is highly collaborative,” stated celebrity photographer Greg Williams, who is recognized for his famously candid celebrity images.

This year, the photographer was in Italy, capturing behind-the-scenes moments with the celebs who were in town for the Venice Film Festival.

Dakota Johnson, Rami Malek, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart, Timothé Chalamet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, and others have all been photographed by Williams.

Williams explained to This website how he manages to capture such moments and a rarely seen side of so many renowned people by encouraging spontaneity.

“When I start a shoot, I don’t have a preconceived notion of what I want to achieve. I like to allow for the spontaneity that only comes from working together,” he explained. “You get so much more than you could possible come up with on your own when you get to work with some of our generation’s greatest artists and collaborate.”

Williams claimed he has been photographing since he was a child and has perfected his technique.

“I’ve been photographing since I was six years old, and I’m now 49.” So, after 43 years, I believe I’ve perfected my process,” he explained. “I work at a breakneck pace. And I no longer have to wonder where I should set the camera; I know precisely where it should be to capture the image that I have in my head in order for happy accidents to occur, which lead to the best photographs.”

It takes a lot of luck and being at the right position at the right moment, but Williams brings it all together with his honed skills. As his subjects interact with him, he is also there in his photographs.

“You have to be lucky, but you also have to be in the right location at the right time to capture that fortuitous moment. You must comprehend ambient light and be aware of any minor adjustments that may be required to the angle of someone’s face in order for that light to perform optimally. And all of these calculations are done in a matter of seconds,” he explained.

“They, too. This is a condensed version of the information.