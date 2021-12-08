Greg Tate, a music critic and writer, was honored after his death at the age of 64.

Tate was hailed as a key cultural force and a pioneer of hip-hop journalism for his analysis of Black talent and influence throughout his career, as well as for chronicling the birth of hip hop live.

He was also the leader of the Burnt Sugar ensemble and a founding member of the Black Rock Coalition, an artists’ collective and nonprofit organization.

According to Pitchfork, Tate’s death was confirmed by a spokesman for Tate’s publisher, Duke University Press. At this moment, the cause of death has not been determined.

Tate’s death was also confirmed by jazz journalist Nate Chinen on social media on December 7, who paid respect to the “fiercely distinctive critical voice.”

Chinen wrote, “Absolutely gutted to discover (from a reputable source) that Greg Tate has left this realm.”

“RIP greg tate… difficult to imitate, despite our best efforts… a giant, a decent and big-hearted person, the realest one… penned this in 2016 and could have easily written 100,000 more words on his influence on us,” writer Hua Hsu tweeted.

"It's difficult to put into words the whole impact of Flyboy in the Buttermilk.