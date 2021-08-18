Greg Abbott uses a wheelchair for a variety of reasons. The Governor of Texas has released a video about COVID diagnosis.

After attending a “standing room only” event in Texas, Texas Governor Greg Abbott disclosed he tested positive for COVID.

The fully vaccinated governor’s diagnosis was announced by Abbott’s office in a statement on Tuesday. He said he had no symptoms at the time, such as a temperature or aches and pains, in a tweet that included a video clip of him speaking.

I have Covid, as you may have heard.

I’m not experiencing any symptoms at the moment, such as fever or aches and pains.

Thank you for the warm greetings from all over the country.

Every day, I will work hard to lead the magnificent state of Texas.

God’s blessings on you all, and God’s blessings on Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj

August 17, 2021 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX)

Abbott attended a “standing room only” gathering in Collin County on Monday, according to a tweet.

Collin County is hosting another sold-out event tonight.

Thank you so much for the warm welcome.

Let’s keep the momentum going and send a message that Texas values aren’t going anywhere in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3

August 17, 2021 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX)

Abbott was seen in a wheelchair in photos from the ceremony and in the video message. According to the Google Trends analytics engine, this appeared to cause a surge in people looking for answers as to why.

Abbott is forthright about why he needs to use a wheelchair, and he addresses the issue on his official website.

“Many Texans are perplexed as to why Governor Greg Abbott is confined to a wheelchair. His narrative is one of triumph against adversity, according to his website.

Abbott, who was 26 years old at the time and had recently graduated from law school, was paralyzed from the waist down in July 1984. A giant oak tree split and crashed upon his back while he was jogging in a west Houston area.

A number of his vertebrae were crushed by the tree, splintering into his spinal cord. His essential organs were also damaged, and he had broken ribs. He was cured by doctors who implanted a pair of permanent steel rods near his spine.

He described the life-changing day in a 2013 interview on his YouTube channel.

loading=“lazy” iframe width=“200” height=“113” width=“200” height=“113” width=“200” height= src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/CTrxQ9A6KjE?feature=oembed” frameborder=“0” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media;” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media;” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay This is a condensed version of the information.