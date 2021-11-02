Greg Abbott joins a Republican lawmaker’s campaign to ban books about race and gender from Texas classrooms.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has backed a conservative state lawmaker’s effort to probe books in public schools that deal with race and gender issues.

Parents are concerned that schools are exposing pupils to “pornography or other improper content,” Abbott said in a letter to the executive director of the Texas Association of School Boards on Monday.

“A growing number of parents of Texas students are becoming increasingly concerned about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries that are extremely inappropriate in the public education system,” the governor wrote in his letter to Dan Troxell, who is running for reelection.

“The most egregious examples include images and content that are blatantly sexual and have no place in the Texas educational system.”

Abbott’s letter did not specify which photographs or books he considered pornographic or inappropriate, but he did say that members of the organization have a “responsibility to identify the extent to which such materials exist or are used in our schools and to remove any such content.”

The school board organization said it was “puzzled” by Abbott’s letter because it has no say in what pupils study or read, according to The Washington Newsday.

The message read, “We have received Governor Abbott’s letter about parent concerns concerning books and other content allegedly found in some Texas public school libraries.” “However, we are perplexed as to why this letter was issued to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), which has no regulatory jurisdiction over school districts and has no responsibility over instructional materials, including library books.” According to the statement, a school board’s purpose is to “Creating a strategic plan for the district, adopting policies in public meetings, approving the district’s budget, and appointing and evaluating a superintendent are just a few of the responsibilities. Individual library resource review and selection has traditionally been an administrative function conducted by professional district staff in most school districts.” It continues: “Trustees on school boards, of course, are concerned about parent issues and community involvement. That’s why local school boards have policies and procedures in place to allow parents to voice their concerns about any issue affecting their children’s education, including the library resources dilemma.” Abbott’s letter follows the resignation of state Rep. Matt Krause, a Republican. This is a condensed version of the information.