Greeks protesting COVID vaccine requirements were subjected to water cannons and tear gas.

The Associated Press reported that police in Athens, Greece, deployed water cannons and tear gas on demonstrators opposing the government’s COVID-19 vaccine demand on Wednesday.

Workers who do not comply with the mandate, which requires all nursing home and care facility personnel to be vaccinated by the middle of August, risk being fired without pay.

Protests erupted outside the Greek parliament building just hours after the bill was tabled by the Greek administration. When demonstrators attempted to break through a police barrier, officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the throng.

A second rally in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, drew tens of thousands of people.

As the virus spreads among the unvaccinated, Utah saw its greatest number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in five months on Wednesday.

As Utah intensive care units hit 81.5 percent full, state health authorities reiterated their pleas for people to be vaccinated. In the state, 295 people have been admitted to hospitals as a result of the illness, the most since February.

Over the previous week, Utah has averaged roughly 622 confirmed cases per day, nearly quadruple the case rate it had at its lowest point in early June.

According to state health data, the latest spike is nearly entirely due to persons who have not been vaccinated. In Utah, about 66 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccination, with 60 percent having received all three doses.

Three doctors who specialize in reproductive health convened in a virtual town hall Wednesday in North Dakota, where COVID-19 immunization rates are among the lowest in the US, to dispel myths about the impact of vaccines on fertility and pregnancy. They defended the safety of immunizations for couples planning to start a family and recommended people to ask their doctors or nurse practitioners any questions they may have.

Dr. Stephanie Broadwell of Sanford Health in Fargo stated, “I can see folks being worried, nervous.” “I believe that there is information that can be useful and information that can be deceptive at times. We don’t have to agree 100 percent on everything we’re talking about, but counseling is critical.”

