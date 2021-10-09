Greed, vengeance, or mayhem? In ‘No Time To Die,’ Making Sense of Safin’s Masterplan.

No Time to Die seeks to tie up the major plot threads from the last four Daniel Craig James Bond films, but it does so by leaving a large portion of its own plot unanswered.

WARNING: The following contains complete No Time to Die spoilers.

As the film progresses, we find that Safin (Rami Malek) has adapted the Heracles Project to create a DNA-targeted chemical weapon capable of wiping out millions of people all across the planet. The issue is that the movie never explains why he would want to do this.

The threshold for Bond villain motivations is set pretty low, and No Time to Die falls short of it. He doesn’t appear to be doing it for the money, and he doesn’t appear to be interested in world dominance.

So, what is Safin’s strategy? The Washington Newsday’s entertainment writers speculate on why the villain does what he does because the film provides no satisfactory explanations.

The first theory is to play with Bond.

One interpretation of the plot is that it is all one gigantic trap created by Safin for Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and Bond.

A basic rundown of Safin’s history. Swann’s father poisoned his parents when he was a child. As a form of retaliation, Safin assassinated the man’s wife. He experiences a moment of mercy and saves a young Madeleine after she falls onto the ice.

Safin appears to regret saving that child’s life in the years since. Of course, he had plenty of opportunities to just kill her (such as when he went to her workplace), but in true Bond villain fashion, he devised an unnecessarily complicated plan to exact his revenge.

The Heracles Project will be used to entice Bond to his lair. The murder of millions, on the other hand, is only a possible side consequence of his true plan: to lure Bond to his lair, where he can either compel him to watch as he murders the kid he had with Swann, or poison him so he may never see Swann or his daughter without killing them.

