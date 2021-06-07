Greece and Germany are the first countries to provide EU vaccination travel certificates.

Greece is a country in Europe. A Covid-19 immunization certificate system for travelers has been implemented in Germany and five other European Union countries, weeks ahead of the program’s implementation across the 27-nation bloc on July 1.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, and Poland were among the other countries to start early, according to the European Commission.

Greece, which is largely reliant on tourism, has pushed for a universally recognized certificate that includes a QR code and improved security measures.

The certifications are given to persons who have been properly vaccinated as well as those who have already been infected with the virus and have shown symptoms.