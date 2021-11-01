Grandpa, 93, Has Alzheimer’s Disease, and His Reaction Is Beautiful.

A video of a woman playing the piano for her 93-year-old grandfather, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, has gone popular online, with 10.5 million people watching it.

A woman named Sheela Awe is seen sitting at the piano performing classical music in the video, which was published on Instagram on October 23.

“My grandpa is 93 and has Alzheimer’s,” the text overlaid on the footage reads. He asks me who I am and where I’m from every ten minutes.” The Alzheimer’s Association states that the condition is the “most frequent cause of dementia,” which is defined as “memory loss and other cognitive abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life.” The elderly gentleman then enters the room and looks at the woman, while the text reveals that he “sneaks in to see who is playing the piano.” “Who is this weird lady playing my piano…?” he wonders. The man then approaches her, stands to listen, and gives her a thumbs up. He then takes a seat in an armchair to listen some more before falling asleep.

