Grandmother reveals ‘Life-Changing’ Dishwashing Method

Few of us enjoy emptying a clean dishwasher, especially when the dishes are still wet when it’s time to put them away.

If this is a problem in your kitchen, one woman on TikTok has provided a wonderful solution for drying stuff without having to do so by hand.

Babs, also known on the app as Brunchwithbabs, demonstrated her approach to her 880,600 followers by explaining: “Hi, it’s Babs, has this ever happened to you?

“You just did the dishes, but they’re still wet. Those dishes will not be dried by hand. Instead, try this.”

Babs, who has eight grandkids, then closed her washing machine door and draped a drying cloth over it, revealing: “At the end of the cleaning cycle, terry cloth dish towel, close the door, and wait five minutes.”

“You won’t have to dry the dishes by hand.”

“Need more mom or grandma advise in your life?” she adds. “Follow me.”

“Life Changing Dishwasher Hack #tutorials #kitchenhacks #parentsoftiktok #dishwasherhack,” Babs captioned the video, which was shared on July 26.

Dishwasher Hack That Will Change Your Life #tutorials #kitchenhacks #parentsoftiktok #dishwasherhack

More than 4.2 million people have seen the insightful tip, and it has received 518,300 likes.

Many people expressed their opinions on the cleaning advice in the comments area.

Audrey, a TikTok user, asked, “Hold up! “Don’t we all just put them away wet?”

April Wilson-Courtney, for example, adding, “If this works, I’ll love you forever!”

“Are you kidding?” wrote Good Karma. I’m going to try again tomorrow and report back!!”

Kelli Rihtar160 confirmed that the trick worked for her by saying. “I did it myself. “It was perfect.”

“This is soaking the moisture (steam) in the air,” BattBatBat continued, explaining why the process works. not an inch of water from the jet cycle cooling in the concaved bottom of a cup.”

“Oh I simply leave them in there and they dry throughout the span of three days it takes me to utilize all the clean dishes out of the dishwasher,” Likeswaggerbutwithano laughed.

However, several people believed that the tip was of no use to them. This is a condensed version of the information.