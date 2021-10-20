Grandmother is mauled to death by the family dog.

An elderly woman from Indiana died after her family’s dog mauled her to death.

Kathleen Bartram, a grandmother, was attacked and murdered by the canine at a residence near Matthews on Monday, according to WTHR.

After falling from an unstable chair in the property’s living room, Bartram was attacked.

According to the news outlet, Bartram’s granddaughter began crying after the mishap, at which moment their family dog charged into the room.

Authorities said the dog attacked Bartram while she was unconscious on the floor.

During the attack, her daughter, Leta Webb, requested assistance from her husband and brother.

Bartram was seriously injured despite their best attempts.

Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene to find Bartram bleeding on both sides of her neck.

First responders performed CPR on Bartram before Grant County Emergency Medical Services and Marion General Hospital Ambulance Service arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the site.

The event was also attended by the Matthews Fire Department and the Grant County Coroner’s Office. The dog was taken care of by Marion Animal Care and Control. The present state of the project is unknown.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The attack could be classified as “protective violence” by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Pet dogs might act aggressively “when they believe one of their family members or companions (human or animal) is in danger,” according to the ASPCA.

“Sometimes dogs save their protective hostility for people they perceive to be particularly vulnerable,” they say.

“When a dog’s pet owners introduce a human child into the home, she may demonstrate protective aggressiveness at first. While this behavior appears pleasant at first look, issues develop when the protective dog begins to perceive everyone outside the household as a threat, including acquaintances and relatives.” The attack is the latest instance of a tamed dog attacking and killing its people.

A six-month-old baby was murdered by a family dog earlier this month in Tennessee. A 16-month-old daughter had previously been mauled to death by a dog that had become disturbed by a nearby quarrel between two males.