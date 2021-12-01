Grandma’s Touching Reaction after Receiving Rockettes Tickets Goes Viral

One grandmother did not expect to receive tickets to see the Radio City Rockettes live while watching them perform in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Shelby Hoefling and her grandma, popularly known as Nanny, captured the event in a now-viral TikTok that has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

Hoefling’s 96-year-old grandma said on TikTok, “They are so perfect.”

She stated the first time she saw them perform was on her birthday when she was 12 years old.

Hoefling and her grandma were seated at a table, and Hoefling explained that they were spending the night in New York City to see the Rockettes perform.

“No! No!” shouted the TikToker’s granny. “Did you actually say that? That’s incredible!” The video was loved by almost one million people, and the Rockettes’ verified TikTok account posted a remark.

The comment stated, “Our hearts are brimming with delight.” “We’re looking forward to seeing you at the show today! We’re working on something special for you.” The Rockettes have been performing for nearly a century, according to their website, and began as the “Missouri Rockets” in St. Louis, Missouri. They’re recognized for their Radio City Christmas Spectacular, which has been an annual production since 1933, in addition to appearing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Rockettes shared a TikTok video of a few dancers meeting Hoefling and her grandma outside the building and taking a group photo.

The text over the video stated, “She is such a blessing.”

Hoefling is seen strolling with her grandma in a follow-up video after meeting the Rockettes, who repeated stating she “couldn’t believe it.”

“It’s nearly too much,” the grandma of the TikToker stated. “My heart is bursting at the seams.” She described each of the performers she encountered as “one-of-a-kind.” Commenters were moved by the touching videos, which ranged from her response to obtaining the tickets to seeing the Rockettes.

One user wrote, “What a special memory you two can keep!”

Another person said: “Oh my goodness, this is so gorgeous! You changed her entire year.” Others were as enthralled by the Rockettes’ performance.

“Are we all in tears now? I’m overjoyed for Nanny “a commenter said

Another TikTok user added, “I’m not even going to pretend I’m not sobbing at this point.” “Not only for Nanny’s delight, but also for the memory it gave her granddaughter.” This. This is a condensed version of the information.