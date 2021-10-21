Grandma’s Slinky Dog Halloween Costume for Grandkids from “Toy Story” Is Amazing.

With Halloween little over a week away, many families are already preparing their costumes. Every year, photographs of parents and caregivers dressing the tiniest members of their families overwhelm social media feeds.

However, one TikTok grandma took her ingenuity to new heights and clearly “comprehended the challenge.”

The account @breecebabies is managed by a family of twin toddler girls. It recently shared a video of the twins dressed up in their homemade Halloween costume, which has over one million views.

On the video, there was a text overlay that said: “For Halloween, I had to dress up like a slinky dog. Grandma got it right.” Each twin is clad in a yellow dog costume and is connected to the other by a silver spring-like device. The Slinky Dog mascot from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story franchise inspired the costume.

The end effect is very lovely.

One user wrote, “Grandma is beaming this is too cute.”

Others in the comments section said they’d tried the costume on their twins as well.

“Are you even a twin mom if you don’t dress up your kids like slinky dogs!” One of the comments was answered to by @breecebabies.

Furthermore, @breecebabies stated that the item that connects them is an oversized slinky.

Each year, Americans spend $3 billion on Halloween costumes, according to Fast Company. Making your own costume, rather than buying throwaway, inexpensive costumes made from 83 percent plastic, is a more affordable and environmental solution, according to the report.

According to the National Retail Federation (NFR), the United States will spend a record $10 billion on Halloween this year. That’s up from $8.05 billion in 2020, but that was a year when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against most trick-or-treating due to COVID-19, according to USA Today.

According to the NRF survey, Halloween remains popular among adults and children alike, with 55 percent of homes without children planning to celebrate this year.

More than 1.8 million children want to dress up as Spiderman, and over 1.6 million as their favorite princess, according to the research, which was released in late September. There are more than 1.2. This is a condensed version of the information.