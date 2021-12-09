Grandma slammed on the internet for sharing ‘hundreds’ of photos of her grandchildren without her son’s permission.

The internet is upset when a woman posted on Mumsnet about how her mother-in-law published images of her and her husband’s children without their knowledge.

On December 7, she posted to the discussion-based site under the handle Babybrain77, claiming that her husband felt “very passionately about images of the kids on social media.”

He doesn’t want “photos of his kids online” because he “worked in cyber.”

As a result, he will only send photos of the kids to family and friends using an encrypted messaging program, which his mother refused to use.

As a result, they’ve been “printing off and giving her images of the kids whenever we see her, and also sending regular pictures in the mail during lockdown,” according to the woman.

However, the couple received a message from an Australian family member stating that they had been looking at the images on Facebook.

“His mother has been photographing the hard copy photos we’ve provided and posting them on Facebook, where anyone can see them,” the woman continued (no privacy restrictions). Hundreds of photos have been uploaded by her.” “When he challenged her about it, she shrugged and replied, ‘I have to be able to show off my grandkids,'” the news poster said. He’s enraged and has declared he’ll never give her another photograph, to which she has reacted angrily.” She asks if he’s being unreasonable at the end of the message.

Since it was uploaded on December 7, the story has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 310 comments from individuals who are outraged by the grandmother’s behavior.

Since it was uploaded on December 7, the story has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 310 comments from individuals who are outraged by the grandmother's behavior.

"She completely disrespected your requests," one Mumsnet member, Hellodarknessmyoldpal, said. "I'm not going to give her any more images." "Report every single photo to Facebook and get them erased," WinniesHunny urged. "Let the f***ing knucklehead stew in her own idiocy." "Your husband sounds a little excessive," Inloveagain2022 confessed, "but I'm sure he'll be proven correct for his caution over time."