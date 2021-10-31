Grandma, 83, gets a tattoo to fulfill a ‘bucket list’ wish.

The results of a grandmother’s long-awaited tattoo have been revealed online after she went viral after informing her granddaughter she wanted a tattoo.

Judy Dede, 83, became an overnight social media sensation after Brandy O’Reilly posted a video of her grandmother making her one-of-a-kind request to TikTok.

Dede claimed in the viral video, “I’m going to blow your head.” “I’d like to get a tattoo.” The film has been viewed over 3.6 million times as of this writing, garnering Judy the moniker “Tat Granny” for her troubles. The video can be viewed here.

According to WANE, O’Reilly filmed the video because she “couldn’t believe” what her grandmother was saying.

Dede got the idea after reading about an 80-year-old woman who celebrated her birthday by getting a tattoo, according to the news outlet.

She went to the Black Sheep Tattoo and Art Gallery in Fort Wayne on Saturday to get her tattooed, but she wasn’t alone.

Judy’s daughter, granddaughter, granddaughter-in-law, two grandsons, and both of their wives followed in their grandmother’s footsteps and got matching tattoos.

The artwork, which includes a music note, a fishing hook, a love heart, and a cancer ribbon, is “extremely special” to O’Reilly’s family.

“My father died away in July, so the tattoo has a lot of value for me,” she told WANE. “Our family has always had a strong musical bent. I have a son who is a drummer. My older kid plays the guitar and bass, and my younger son was in show choir throughout high school.” O’Reilly has recently shared a video of her grandma getting inked on her right forearm at a tattoo parlor, appearing unconcerned about the discomfort.

“Granny is sitting like a champ, I am loving this,” O’Reilly says in the video, which you can watch here.

