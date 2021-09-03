Grandma, 53, Gives Birth to Her Own Granddaughter

After physicians informed the baby’s mother that carrying a pregnancy to term would be too perilous for her, a 53-year-old woman gave birth to her own grandchild.

In vitro fertilization, a method in which mature eggs are fertilized by sperm in a laboratory, gave birth to the elder surrogate. The embryo is subsequently implanted into the uterus of a mother.

According to the city’s Municipal Secretary of Education, Rosicléia de Abreu Carlsem, a substitute teacher and classroom aide at a school in Florianopolis, southern Brazil, gave birth to 7.3-pound Maria Clara on Aug. 19.

After her daughter, Ingrid Carlsem, 29, accepted medical advise to avoid becoming pregnant naturally, Rosicléia volunteered to be the surrogate mother. Ingrid had a pulmonary embolism and a deep vein thrombosis in 2014, and physicians warned her that carrying a child might put her life in danger due to blood clots.

“A mother devotes her entire being to her daughter. “I am grateful and honored to be able to play such an essential role in the creation of a new life, my granddaughter,” Rosicléia remarked.

Maria Clara was born at the Santa Helena clinic and maternity hospital in Florianópolis at the age of 37 weeks. She weighed 7.3 pounds and measured 19 inches in length. According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the work lasted approximately 11 hours.

The birth was seen by Ingrid and her husband, Fabiano Chaves. By crowdfunding and selling face masks and dish cloths, the family generated an estimated $6,600 for the in vitro fertilization treatment and surrogacy charges.

Ingrid described her mother’s act as “one of greatness, of a wonderful woman.” “I believe that no matter how hard I try to put it into words, I will never be able to express how important she is to me.”

According to a research published by JBRA Assisted Reproduction in 2020, there has been a considerable increase in in vitro and other “assisted reproductive technologies” in Brazil. The first such birth occurred in the United Kingdom in 1978.

The research stated that “access remains completely reliant on… financial resources.” “Since the adoption of assisted reproductive technologies in Brazil (1984), there has been a major development of offers in this country, albeit with uneven distribution across the country, with the southeast area having the most. This is a condensed version of the information.