Grandma, 100, Tears of Joy at Seeing Her Hometown in Virtual Reality

A video of a 100-year-old grandmother’s emotional reaction to viewing her local cathedral through virtual reality has gone viral, with over 2.6 million views.

An elderly lady sits on a sofa in the heartwarming video, which was submitted to TikTok by a woman named Michelle, also known on the app as Schellywelly.

“Showing my 100-year-old Armenian granny the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in virtual reality,” reads the text overlaid on the footage.

The camera then pans to a grandmother wearing a virtual reality headset who is being instructed to look around her.

The woman, overcome with emotion, proceeds to exclaim, “It’s so beautiful,” before appearing to sob and wiping her face with a tissue.

A man’s voice inquires as to why she is crying, to which the 100-year-old replies, “It’s so wonderful!”

The Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the oldest Christian cathedral in the world, according to some experts, and it is located near the Armenian city of Vagharshapat, where the grandmother grew up.

Michelle said in the caption for the cute video: "She is the most precious sweetheart." Since its release on TikTok on November 26, the video has received over 520,100 likes and 6,540 shares, making it one of the most popular on the platform.

More than 2,800 individuals flocked to the comments area to express their feelings about the video, with many of them thinking it adorable.

“I love seeing older folks connect with technology,” wrote Manimakes2378, a TikTok user.

“Aww my heart bro [sad-face emoji] she’s the sweetest,” another person, Simplysisii, added.

With a stream of red-heart emojis, Unrealistic human typed: “This is very heart-warming.”

“Y’all don’t grasp how much she’s seen over 100 years,” Theodoros said.

"Y'all don't grasp how much she's seen over 100 years," Theodoros said.

"There isn't a day that goes by that this app doesn't make me cry. God bless her and everyone else," according to SG.

"I'm a Muslim, and this touched me," Mohamed G. Dessouky said. "May God keep her for you for many more years."

"They are our prized possessions! At all costs, we must keep them safe! May God provide her health so that she can stay with us," Hasmik exclaimed.