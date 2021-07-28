Granddaughter of a well-known anti-gay activist proposes to a woman

Sarah Green disclosed she is engaged to a lady on a recent edition of Slate’s One Year podcast. Green’s statement, which comes more than six years after the Supreme Court declared that same-sex marriage is lawful, would be unremarkable if it weren’t for the fact that she is related to Anita Bryant, one of the most outspokenly anti-LGBTQ+ activists in American history.

Bryant, an Oklahoma-born beauty queen and pop singer, created the “Save Our Children” organization in 1977 in response to the news that Miami-Dade County, Florida, had chosen to prohibit job and housing discrimination based on sexual orientation. According to PBS, Bryant claimed that the bill put children in danger of being indoctrinated into a biblically wrong lifestyle because “homosexuals cannot breed, so they must recruit.” She reportedly added, “Before I submit to this insidious attack on God and His rules, I will lead such a battle to resist it as this country has never seen before.”

And Bryant maintained his word. Petition signatures were collected, television commercials were shot, and press conferences were conducted. According to The Advocate, more than 70% of Miami-Dade County citizens decided to abolish the prohibition in the end. In 1998, it was reintroduced.

Green is the daughter of Bryant’s oldest son, Robert Green Jr., and her first spouse.

Green realized she was more drawn to women than men in high school and college. On her 21st birthday, she listened to Bryant, now 81, sing her “Happy Birthday” over the phone and predict that she would marry soon. Green burst out of nowhere in a fit of rage.

Green said on the show, “She wouldn’t stop talking about the right man coming along, and I just snapped and said, “I hope he doesn’t come along, because I’m homosexual, and I don’t want a man to come along.”

Bryant was apparently taken aback when Green’s father informed him of the engagement.

Green’s father recalled, “All of a sudden, her eyes enlarged, her smile opened, and out came the oddest sound: ‘Oh.'”

Green and her fianc are undecided about inviting Bryant to the wedding, or even if she would want to be included, given his hard-line convictions. Instead of accepting Green for who he is. This is a condensed version of the information.