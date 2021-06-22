Granddaughter claims Kamala Harris threatened Nina Simone’s daughter with jail time.

In a disagreement over Nina Simone’s estate, Kamala Harris allegedly threatened her mother Lisa Simone Kelly with jail time, according to her granddaughter.

When she was California Attorney General from 2011 to 2017, RéAnna Simone Kelly expounded on charges that the vice president “took away” the iconic singer’s inheritance to be “managed by white people.”

After tweeting on June 19 that Harris took away her family’s rights to the Nina Simone estate and reportedly bullied her mother in court, she released another lengthy thread outlining the case.

The family lost a legal struggle with the singer’s daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, who was the administrator of both her late mother’s estate and charitable trust, which was overseen by Harris at the time.

According to The Daily Beast, Lisa Simone Kelly was charged with “breaching her fiduciary duty” in 2013 after reportedly draining up to $2 million from the estate and trust, including a $1.5 million deposit into her own firm.

According to court filings, Harris wanted nearly $6 million in damages plus more than $2.5 million in interest from Lisa Simone Kelly before the parties agreed for her to renounce rights to her mother’s work and the position of estate administrator.

According to The Daily Beast, the court subsequently designated the Los Angeles-based San Pasqual Fiduciary Trust Company as special administrator of the estate.

“A lot of assumptions and misconceptions are going around right now. So allow me to put some light on the problem. “These are the facts about my mother, Kamala Harris, and the Nina Simone estate,” RéAnna Simone Kelly, Lisa Simone Kelly’s daughter, wrote.

She went on to say that the Nina Simone estate is a French estate, and that US judges advised the family to travel to France and claim heirship.

Nina Simone died in 2003 after a long battle with cancer.

“We were warned Kamala Harris was coming after us for no reason when we were in France setting up and remodeling Grandma’s house in Carry Le Rouet,” RéAnna Simone Kelly explained.

“She and her office spread rumors about funds being plundered, which turned out to be completely incorrect because the money she was referring to was utilised. This is a condensed version of the information.