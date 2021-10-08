Graffiti on a Texas school bathroom that reads “Whites Only” prompts an investigation.

After a number of racist slurs were discovered scrawled on the tiles of a campus bathroom, a Houston school is being investigated.

The Crosby Independent School District (ISD) is investigating the appearance of a series of “derogatory racist slurs” at Crosby High School, according to Click2Houston.

The graffiti featured words like “Whites Only,” “No Blacks Allowed,” and “Pick My Cotton,” according to Bo Winn, whose two kids attend the school.

“They said every single cubicle in the boys’ bathroom had something different on it,” Winn added.

Crosby ISD verified the event in a letter sent to parents and shared with Click2Houston, urging parents to be “vigilant” and “address” it with their children.

“Campus administration is looking into it,” they stated. “Remember, any kid who engages in any type of vandalism in our schools will face the worst disciplinary consequences.” The act “goes against what Crosby ISD stands for,” according to the school system, which focuses on teaching “respect for all people and property.” They speculated that the event was “part of a larger social media trend encouraging students to vandalize school bathrooms,” similar to the sneaky licks fad that rocked TikTok last month. That frenzy, on the other hand, had no racial overtones.

“Destroying school property, regardless of cause, is illegal and impolite,” they said.

“Students who choose to engage in this action will be reprimanded in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, and they may be forced to make restitution for property damage.”

They also requested anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them.

“This is a moment that can become a teaching opportunity about respecting property and people,” the message continues.

Crosby ISD has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

The incident occurs little over a week after two Kansas schools announced they had opened an investigation into a popular social media photo depicting two students brandishing a racist homecoming dance proposal sign.

The photo, which was first shared on Twitter, depicts a white boy and girl standing with a placard that reads: “I’d be picking cotton if I were Black. But because I’m white, I’ve chosen you for HOCO [homecoming].” The Oregon school had closed earlier that month. This is a condensed version of the information.