Grace Van Patten, who plays Zoe in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ believes the finale will’shock people.’

Nine Beautiful Strangers will air its final episode on Hulu tomorrow, and one of the show’s stars has promised a “unpredictable” but “perfect” finish.

In the drama series, Grace Van Patten plays Zoe, the Marconi family’s daughter. Van Patten’s character has unexpectedly taken center stage in the plot of the play, starring alongside Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Evans.

This website chatted with Van Patten before of the last episode, “Ever After,” and he gave us some suggestions about what to expect when the story winds up.

The “trippy” finale of Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers has been driven by microdosing and the effects of hallucinogenics, and Van Patten thinks the final episode on Hulu will have even more dramatic wackiness.

This website inquired as to what viewers might expect from her: “More wackiness,” says the narrator. It gets even worse if you can envision it. And you actually see everyone’s journey come to a hopeful conclusion.”

Things may change on a knife’s edge when drugs are involved for our nine perfect strangers, as we’ve seen throughout the season, but now that Masha (Kidman) is involved, there’s even more at stake.

“It’s absolutely unpredictable,” Van Patten said. It’s really unpredictable, much like the rest of the performance, and I think it’ll surprise people.”

Throughout the season, Zoe and her parents Napoleon (Michael Shannon) and Heather (Asher Keddie) have been grieving the loss of Zoe’s twin brother Zach.

The issue with an ensemble cast where everyone receives equal screen time is ensuring that each character has a good story finale, but in Van Patten’s opinion, Zoe Marconi is given a proper send-off.

“I think Zoe’s journey is so beautiful and uplifting at the end,” Van Patten said. “I think she learns that this pain she has inside her will never go away, but she’s learned to accept it and begin this process of living beyond the loss.”

Michael Shannon in the role of an embarassing father

Shannon steals the show as Zoe Marconi’s sad but stereotypically embarrassing father in multiple scenes during Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Marconi family dynamic, as seen on Hulu, according to Zoe.