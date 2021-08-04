Grace Kelly’s Life Story You May Not Be Aware Of

Grace Kelly was — and continues to be — the personification of grace and style. Few people ever come near to her, decades after her terrible demise.

She began her career as a hardworking model and actress. Kelly studied acting, starred in live television plays, and eventually found her way to the Broadway stage as the daughter of a prominent Philadelphia family.

Kelly was instrumental in making three of Alfred Hitchcock’s suspense pictures, Dial M for Murder, Rear Window, and To Catch a Thief, into classics.

Of all, she was not only a Hollywood star, but she also became a real-life princess, sweeping off to marry a European prince amid opulence. The public was so taken with the couple that their engagement announcement made the first page of The New York Times. Brides still want gowns in the style of the one she wore, which was made of silk taffeta with antique lace.

Kelly’s effect is inexhaustible. She exuded composure, elegance, good taste, elegance, graciousness, and attractiveness.

Stacker culled 25 facts about Kelly’s life from media coverage, movie archives, historical reports, and fashion reviews, despite the fact that she was one of the most well-known celebrities of the twentieth century.

Born in the city of Philadelphia in the year 1929.

Grace Patricia Kelly was born on November 12, 1929, in Philadelphia. She was the youngest of four siblings. Peggy was the oldest sibling, followed by John Jr. and Lizanne, the youngest.

A parent who was an Olympic athlete in the 1920s

Grace Kelly’s father, Jack, was a world-class athlete who won three Olympic gold medals in sculling in 1920 and 1924. Kelly for Brickwork was a successful building enterprise, and he ran for mayor of Philadelphia once. The actor’s family lived in a house with a view of the Schuylkill River, where his father enjoyed rowing.

A family of achievers in the 1920s

The Kelly family was a huge success story. Margaret Majer Kelly, Grace Kelly’s mother, was a former cover model and competitive swimmer who also happened to be the first woman to teach physical education at the University of Pennsylvania. Walter Kelly, a vaudevillian entertainer, was one of Grace Kelly’s uncles, as was George Kelly, a writer who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1926 for Craig’s Wife. John Lehman Jr., her cousin, was the Secretary of the Navy of the United States of America.

Pennsylvania in the 1940s: school days

