GP Practices Embrace Jess’s Rule to Prevent Missed Diagnoses

New Safety Protocol Aims to Catch Serious Illnesses Earlier

In an effort to prevent future tragedies in the UK, GP surgeries across England have adopted a new initiative inspired by the story of Jessica Brady. The policy, dubbed Jess’s Rule, urges doctors to reconsider their diagnoses when patients return for a third visit with unresolved or worsening symptoms. The hope is that by encouraging a “fresh eyes” approach, doctors can identify serious conditions such as cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.

The initiative was officially launched in September 2025, and it has gained significant traction in 2026, as 6,170 GP practices now display eye-catching posters designed to remind clinicians to re-evaluate patients’ conditions after repeated visits. The rule was born from the heartbreaking story of Jessica Brady, a 27-year-old satellite engineer who died in December 2020 after more than 20 doctor visits failed to uncover the cause of her abdominal pain and weight loss. Tragically, by the time she was diagnosed with advanced cancer, it was too late to treat her.

Jessica’s parents, Andrea and Simon Brady, turned their grief into a powerful advocacy campaign. Partnering with the Jessica Brady CEDAR Trust, they developed Jess’s Rule, a policy that urges doctors to seek second opinions, order additional tests, or reconsider a diagnosis when symptoms persist or worsen after three visits. Andrea Brady, reflecting on the rule’s goals, stated, “I remain hopeful that Jess’s Rule will help ensure serious illnesses, including cancer, are identified and treated earlier.”

Empowering Clinicians and Patients

The rollout of Jess’s Rule marks a cultural shift in how GPs approach patient care, particularly in diagnosing difficult-to-detect conditions. The posters, co-designed with the Brady family and NHS England, are now prominently displayed in consultation rooms, reinforcing the message that patients should be taken seriously and their concerns fully explored. According to Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting, “Every patient deserves to be heard, and every serious illness deserves to be caught early. Jess’s Rule makes that possible.”

Jess’s Rule also comes with a promise of additional GP training, particularly focusing on the challenges of diagnosing cancers in younger individuals. Research by the Nuffield Trust and the Health Foundation shows that half of those aged 16 to 24 require three or more visits to receive a cancer diagnosis, compared to just one in five across the general population. By encouraging a “three strikes, and we rethink” mentality, Jess’s Rule aims to address these delays.

Dr. Claire Fuller, National Medical Director for NHS England, emphasized the rule’s importance: “Encouraging GP teams to challenge a diagnosis when it matters most could save lives by avoiding missed or late diagnoses.” The rule is expected to help clinicians reflect on their diagnoses and make timely referrals or second opinions when necessary, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Sheikh Mateen Ellahi from Elmtree Medical Centre in Stockton-on-Tees added, “It’s so important that our patients feel listened to. Jess’s Rule gives the public confidence that their health concerns are acted upon, especially in cases involving younger patients or ethnic minorities, who often experience delays in diagnosis.”

In addition to the posters, GP surgeries will receive a letter from the Health Secretary and NHS England, reinforcing the importance of the initiative. The government has also committed £1.1 billion in funding to primary care, including £160 million to recruit additional GPs and implement online booking systems, aiming to reduce the strain on services and improve patient care.

Jess’s Rule is more than a new protocol; it represents a cultural shift in how patient concerns are addressed in the healthcare system. By encouraging open communication and thoughtful reflection on diagnoses, the initiative aims to prevent further tragedies and ensure patients are heard—before it’s too late. For Jessica Brady’s parents, the campaign is a bittersweet triumph, as Andrea Brady concluded, “I am so incredibly proud of my caring and courageous daughter.”