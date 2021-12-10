Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has reinstated the indoor mask mandate to combat the spread of Omicorn.

In an effort to combat the spread of the Omicron strain, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has restored an indoor mask mandate that will be in force from December 13 to January 15, 2022.

Businesses that already require clients to confirm their immunization status are exempt from the directive, according to Hochul. A comparable requirement exists in New York City for pubs, restaurants, and gyms. Noncompliant firms face a maximum $1,000 fine, and the regulation will be enforced by local health officials.

In response to a spike in COVID-19 infections this winter, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared that masks will be mandatory in all indoor public areas unless businesses or events need vaccination. "We shouldn't have gotten to the point where we're facing a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal," Hochul said. "I share many New Yorkers' disgust that we're still dealing with this pandemic."

Hochul has described her actions as a “temporary remedy” to get her through the holidays.

According to CNBC, the state’s weekly seven-day average has increased by 43% since Thanksgiving, while hospitalizations have increased by 29%. Vaccination rates in the Empire State are on the rise, with 92.1 percent of the population having received at least one dose and 69.3 percent of the population, including children, having received all of their vaccines. 500,000 booster pills were provided across the state in the last week, according to the governor. Hochul believes that the recent increase in immunizations is insufficient to slow the virus’ spread, particularly in minority areas.

Due to staffing shortages in New York hospitals, Hochul has suspended elective surgeries at seven hospitals in the state’s western region. Vaccinations are needed to slow the spread of Omicron, according to New York state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, but the Delta variation remains the prevalent strain.