Governor Andy Beshear’s veto is overturned, and the state’s school mask mandate is repealed.

Governor Andy Beshear’s statewide mask mandate was overturned by Kentucky’s GOP-controlled legislature, which eliminated the requirement for masks in K-12 schools and child-care centers.

Local school boards will make decisions about mask mandates, according to Republican lawmakers. Despite Beshear’s veto of portions of the law that removed restrictions for K-12 and child-care centers, Republicans overrode his veto and repealed the statewide mask mandates, which Beshear had enacted as a COVID-19 response strategy.

The state is currently experiencing its worst COVID-19 outbreak, which is threatening to overwhelm hospitals, and lawmakers took action during a special session called by the governor to confront the pandemic as public hospitals struggle to cope with the new viral cases.

Kentucky only has 90 adult intensive care beds available, Beshear warned on Thursday. Nearly two-thirds of Kentucky’s hospitals are experiencing serious staffing shortages, according to him, and more than 300 Kentucky National Guard men have been ordered to help health care employees at 21 hospitals.

“In my experience, our hospital situation has never been more critical as it is right now,” Beshear remarked.

The GOP-controlled legislature enacted education policy in reaction to the virus’s disruptions, which forced scores of school districts to close their doors. On the third and last day of the extraordinary session, the masking provisions generated heated debate.

Masks were described as a “safe and effective technique” to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Beshear’s veto message. The governor has already issued statewide mask orders and recently stated that he believes another mask order is necessary to combat the current spike.

In the state’s response to the virus, the extraordinary session signified a power shift. Beshear took unilateral action in setting statewide virus regulations during the outbreak, claiming that his efforts saved lives. Republicans slammed his actions as being too broad and draconian.

Republican lawmakers used their newfound control in setting Kentucky’s pandemic policy — the consequence of a state Supreme Court judgment last month — to work late into the night. The court gave the green light for rules limiting the governor’s emergency powers to impose viral limitations to go into force. The governor retaliated by summoning a special session of the legislature.

Another law was passed in its ultimate form. On Thursday night, the governor issued a long-term prohibition on any statewide mask regulation, leaving masking decisions to the individual.