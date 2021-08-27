Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is under backlash for opposing vaccine mandates.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting state and local mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the emergency authorizations, Abbott had first prohibited vaccine mandates. Now that Pfizer has been approved by the FDA, he has amended the prohibition to include approved vaccinations and has urged his Texas legislators to vote his executive order into law during a special session, according to AP News.

In a tweet, Abbott stated, “Vaccine requirements and exemptions have always been set by the Legislature, and their involvement is especially vital to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.”

This is Abbott’s second attempt to remove limits from his state’s laws. His first initiative was to prohibit public schools from requiring students to wear masks.

His restrictions on COVID safety standards, on the other hand, come at a time when Texas’ hospitalization rates are on the rise. According to Texas Medical Center data, hospitals are witnessing levels not seen during the pandemic, with over 360 hospitalizations per day.

With this in mind, Abbott’s decision to issue an executive order prohibiting vaccine requirements drew a lot of criticism.

On Twitter, some have said he is “terrible at being human,” while others have questioned his governorship’s morality.

County and school districts have also expressed their displeasure. According to AP News, nine counties and dozens of school districts have urged the court to stop Abbott from enforcing the law.

Abbott’s order to halt mask mandates was denied by the Texas Supreme Court, but no action has been taken on the vaccination mandate block.

Texas is currently leading the nation in average daily cases. With an average of 17 thousand COVID-19 cases every day, the state is second only to Florida.

Meanwhile, around 56% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46% having received all three doses.