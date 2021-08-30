Gottlieb predicts that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children will be approved before the end of the year.

A board member expected that the US Food and Drug Administration will approve Pfizer/two-dose BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccination for children younger than 12 by early winter.

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted on Sunday that if Pfizer files data with the agency next month, the drug agency might approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as early as October.

The FDA has only awarded the two-dose vaccination emergency use authorisation for youngsters aged 12 to 17 and full approval for people aged 16 and over as of Sunday.

“This fall, Pfizer — the company I serve on the board of — will be in a position to file data with the FDA in September and then file the application potentially as early as October, putting us on a timeline where the vaccine could be available late fall, more likely early winter, depending on how long the FDA takes to review the application.

“It could take longer to gain a permission,” he added, “but I believe the agency will be in a position to make an authorization late fall, perhaps early winter.”

As more children return to in-person schools as the Delta variation spreads, the number of COVID-19 cases in youngsters is rising.

Gottlieb said, “What we’re witnessing in the South is really disturbing.”

“An epidemic that has swept through the adult population is now sweeping through the children, especially as they return to school.”

His declaration comes after a dozen students at a Marin County primary school tested positive for COVID-19. Officials blamed the outbreak on a teacher who removed her mask during storytime on May 19 so she could read to the students.

Two days later, the instructor, who had not been inoculated against the virus, was diagnosed with COVID-19. The coronavirus had infected at least half of the 24 children in her class, as well as their relatives and children from other classrooms.

“The mask was only removed for a few moments, not for a full day or hours. We want to emphasize that this is not the fault of the teacher — everyone puts their guard down — but the thing is, delta takes advantage of any kind of protective mechanisms that are weakened,” Tracy Lam-Hine, an. Washington Newsday Brief News.