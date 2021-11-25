‘Gossip Girl’ Recap: HBO’s Max Shows Return With Three New Episodes, and They’re Just As Dramatic As Ever.

Upper East Siders, have a wonderful Thanksgiving! What better way to spend the annual holiday than catching up with Constance Billard’s students? The next three episodes of the Gossip Girl revival have been released on HBO Max, and fans can expect a treat. There will be a Thanksgiving episode, as per Gossip Girl tradition, and for starters, main course, and dessert, Gossip Girl will be offering drama, drama, and more drama. Episode 8 examines the ramifications of some strange Thanksgiving admissions, while Episode 9 delves into someone’s dark background.

If the events of the last three episodes have left you reeling, The Washington Newsday has a three-part episode summary of the return of the Gossip Girl reboot below.

Recap of ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 7

Audrey’s (Emily Alyn Lind) mother, Kiki Hope (Laura Benanti), may not have been so far off the mark when she asked, “Three’s too many, don’t you think?”

The Thanksgiving episode of the Gossip Girl remake is all about convoluted love triangles, one of which is packed with betrayal and the other with curiosity and lust.

Gossip Girl viewers will recall how Obie (Eli Brown) went from being the loveliest man at Constance Billard to a cheat and liar in Part 1. Obie and Julien “JC” Calloway (Jordan Alexander) kissed in the Part 1 finale at the dockyard protests, and we find they slept together that night at the start of Episode 7. Zoya is in such a bad situation (Whitney Peak).

Rather than giving Zoya the truth, JC and Obie try to act as if nothing occurred. JC even urges Zoya to tell Obie the truth about her feelings, which leads to Obie declaring his love for her, which we all know isn’t genuine, including JC.

When JC learns of Zoya’s good news, she rushes to Obie’s place, where he confesses that he loves her, not Zoya. Obie is always a classic.

The third love triangle on Gossip Girl is between Aki (Evan Mock), Max (Thomas Doherty), and Audrey, which is still going strong, despite the fact that Aki and Audrey's romantic relationship is strained. Early in the show, we even get flashbacks to their first night together, and let's just say, it's not pretty.