Gordon Ramsay’s Surprising Talent Is Revealed in a Viral Video That Has Been Viewed Over 70 Million Times

Chef Gordon Ramsay knows his way around a kitchen without a doubt. Cooking shows, restaurants, cookbooks, and more are all part of his multibillion-dollar empire. Many people are unaware that Ramsay has another gift. As a result, he resorted to the internet to show the rest of the world.

Ramsay demonstrated his cooking talents by seasoning a platter of assorted items and then dancing in a TikTok video that received nearly 70 million views in two days.

“Hey @tillyramsay did you say I can’t #dance?? “, he said in the post, tagging daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay. #tiktokfood #fooddance.” @gordonramsayofficial Did you say I couldn’t #dance, @tillyramsay? #tiktokfood #fooddance #FoodDance – neffatibrotherscomauwwkiss neffatibrotherscomauwwkiss neffatibrothers Many others supported the chef’s actions, including the official TikTok account, which said, “Saturdays are for ramsay tiktok.” With a wink face emoji, Ramsay answered, “Couldn’t be the food dance without me.”

Others praised Ramsay’s social media staff, hailing him as the “greatest of all time (GOAT).”

It’s not the first time the unapologetically opinionated chef has shared a film that has gone viral. People continue to flock to his page, which has 28.7 million followers and thousands of videos showcasing the chef’s off-camera demeanor.

On January 7, 2020, Ramsay debuted his TikTok account with a video of him in his 24 Hours to Hell and Back costume. That video has nearly 900,000 likes and 7.9 million views.

On March 21, 2020, the dedicated father of five had his first popular TikTok video, which received approximately 27 million views. This film featured Tilly, his daughter, and provided the first glimpse into his personal life – as well as his dancing abilities.

During an interview with Extra, the TV personality talked about how protective he is of his kids, especially when they bring partners home.

“I’m about to chop onions and gaze at them with a knife and say, ‘You are not going upstairs, you little s***,'” she says. According to Ramsay.

Tilly and her father, who is a chef, have a tight relationship and share a birthday. To convey his love for Tilly, Ramsay shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“I can’t think of a finer person to celebrate my birthday with than this lovely young lady @tillyramsay.” This is a condensed version of the information.