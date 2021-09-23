Gordon Ramsay Posts a Video of Himself in the Shower Naked.

Gordon Ramsay is recognized for his abilities to cook up a storm in the kitchen, but it’s a video of him in the bathroom that has gone popular on TikTok.

The Hell’s Kitchen star can be seen naked in the shower in a clip provided to the app by the British chef on September 21. Yes, it’s true.

The 54-year-old is seen lathering his body in soap while water shoots onto him in the video, which has amassed over 9 million views.

In a tape stitched next to a funny video of a man making TikTok food videos, viewers can only see the chef’s head and torso.

Jim Lad, the creator, may be seen sitting in the shower with all of his clothing on, becoming gradually saturated.

“People telling me I’m just a s**t Gordon Ramsay,” he captioned the video, which you can view here.

Ramsay, who was born in Scotland, then placed a video of himself in his underwear next to Lad’s, shouting, “Dude, we’ve all been there.” Get a grip on yourself, dude!”

“We’ve all been there before…,” the television celebrity wrote in the caption of the footage.

Just get over it!! #weeping #ramsayreacts.”

#duet with @jimlad83 @gordonramsayofficial We’ve all been in that situation before… Just get over it!! original sound – Jake #ramsayreacts #weeping

The amusing video has received a lot of attention online, with over 1.3 million likes.

Over 22,400 individuals flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the amusing film.

“Very nice of him to provide his OnlyChefs content for free,” one TikTok user, Les DeWitt, wrote.

“Imma need to preserve this for research,” said another user, Nolanisoverweight2.0.

“Daddy, sorry, daddy, sorry, daddy, sorry, daddy, I mean Gordon,” Carrielavery laughed.

“Chef Ramsay is out here offering us premium content for free,” ThiccMothman typed. He is a true hero.”

“Gordon Ramsay is definitely going into TikTok,” said user6820123333507. This is incredible.”

“Today I saw more of Gordon Ramsay than I would have liked, and I am not sure how I feel about it,” Clay Ball said.

“Just curious what the dialogue with the camera person was like,” Dawn said.

"Gordon, why are you here?" Breanna Augustus inquired.